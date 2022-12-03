Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $230.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.06 and its 200 day moving average is $232.03.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.