Ren Price Hits $0.0969 on Exchanges (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Ren has a total market capitalization of $96.80 million and approximately $12.47 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ren has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

