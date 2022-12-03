RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in GSK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in GSK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in GSK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.63) to GBX 1,550 ($18.54) in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

