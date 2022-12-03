RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,635,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $131.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.57.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

