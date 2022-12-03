RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 7.0 %

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $336.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.07. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $338.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

