RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.