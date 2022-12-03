RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

