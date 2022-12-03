RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.44. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

