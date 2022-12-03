RFG Advisory LLC Sells 13,071 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

