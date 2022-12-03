RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 17.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Nucor by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

