RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,646 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,295,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.40 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

