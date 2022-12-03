RFG Advisory LLC Takes $707,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

