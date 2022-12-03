Ribbon Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $306,725.41 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $89.72 million and approximately $306,725.41 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.04 or 0.06342328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00507217 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.71 or 0.30584019 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

