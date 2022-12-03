Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,600 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 529,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,419.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

NYSE:RKT opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

