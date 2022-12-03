Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $145.84 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $145.84 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,368.28 or 0.08057364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,385.50972474 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,358,579.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

