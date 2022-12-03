Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 2,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Roth CH Acquisition I Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

About Roth CH Acquisition I

(Get Rating)

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.