Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 562 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after buying an additional 681,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after buying an additional 223,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,337,000 after buying an additional 190,487 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 182,214 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

