Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$73.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.47.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.81. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$54.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$58.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.85%.

In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at C$762,065.83. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,065.83.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.