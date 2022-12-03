Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RVT opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

About Royce Value Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 193,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

