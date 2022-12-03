Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE RVT opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
