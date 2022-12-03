Sage Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $557,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.