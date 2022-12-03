Sage Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $81.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36.

