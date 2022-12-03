Sage Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 288,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 256,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 126,591 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 824,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 151,525 shares during the period. Finally, Pluribus Labs LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $289.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

