Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $270.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.