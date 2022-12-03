SALT Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $10,136.34 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,954.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010607 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021451 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00242936 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03031751 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,186.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

