Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €5.25 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($7.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.55 ($8.81) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 2.1 %

LHA opened at €7.74 ($7.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.40) and a one year high of €7.92 ($8.16). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

