Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.45

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $25.25. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 1,810 shares.

Santa Cruz County Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $214.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.