Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

SLB stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.