Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.74 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

