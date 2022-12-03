SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.05. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

