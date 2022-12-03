Secret Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.72 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Secret has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $13.72 million and $8,215.70 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00123625 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00219220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00483592 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,450.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

