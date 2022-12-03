Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.56 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Secret has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $9,101.54 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00126787 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00222625 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060383 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00044990 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00483592 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,450.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

