SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWXGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.28)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $108-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.56 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.69–$0.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SCWX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 84,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,439. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SecureWorks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

