SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.28)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.24). The company issued revenue guidance of $108-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.56 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.69–$0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

SCWX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 84,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,439. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 6.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SecureWorks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

