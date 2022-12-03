Seele-N Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $64.91 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $64.91 million and approximately $566,670.56 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010694 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00241344 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00287314 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $586,723.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

