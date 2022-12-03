Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Downgraded to C- at TheStreet

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Servotronics Price Performance

Shares of Servotronics stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.67. Servotronics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

