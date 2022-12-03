Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Downgraded to C- at TheStreet

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Servotronics Price Performance
Shares of Servotronics stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.67. Servotronics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Servotronics Company Profile
