Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.28) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($41.87) price target on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.70) price target on Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.48) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($34.69) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,934.60 ($35.11).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,365.50 ($28.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £168.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 498.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,344.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,262.17. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,557 ($30.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

