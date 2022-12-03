Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE SHG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,534. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

