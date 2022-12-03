Short Interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Decreases By 11.8%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 867,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 2.9 %

FLWS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 648,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,751. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.35 million, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

