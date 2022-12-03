Short Interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Decreases By 11.8%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 867,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 2.9 %
FLWS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 648,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,751. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.35 million, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
