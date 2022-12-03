Short Interest in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Rises By 8.2%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,430,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 17,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 22.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AppHarvest Price Performance

NASDAQ APPH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.87. 1,947,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppHarvest

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $74,186.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $216,428.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $74,186.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,192,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,791,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 995,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,609,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 552,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76,554 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in AppHarvest by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,205,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 365,187 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.