Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Increases By 14.0%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ASML

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Down 0.9 %

ASML stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $605.71. The company had a trading volume of 719,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.26. The company has a market capitalization of $248.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $817.30.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

