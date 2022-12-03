Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Expands By 24.6%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 84,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Auddia Stock Down 2.5 %

Auddia stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 8,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Auddia has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Auddia in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

