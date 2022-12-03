Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expands By 12.3%

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

ADP traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,476. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $270.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

