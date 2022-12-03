Short Interest in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expands By 12.3%

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

ADP traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,476. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $270.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

