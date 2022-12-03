Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Rises By 16.8%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.3 %

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

NYSE:SAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

