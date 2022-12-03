Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Decreases By 14.0%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 343,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCBP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. 48,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,798. The company has a market cap of $321.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 107,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.