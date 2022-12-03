Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Decreases By 14.0%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 343,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BCBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
BCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BCBP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. 48,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,798. The company has a market cap of $321.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 107,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
