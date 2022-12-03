Short Interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Drops By 12.0%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BVH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.40. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 74.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 124,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100,521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 75.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Stories

