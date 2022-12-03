Short Interest in Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Declines By 13.9%

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 929,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOXD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXD. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Boxed during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxed during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boxed during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boxed by 53.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxed during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Stock Performance

About Boxed

BOXD remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 309,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.21. Boxed has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

