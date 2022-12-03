Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Rises By 28.1%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,454,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.31. 3,508,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About British American Tobacco

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.