Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Increases By 7.7%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.83. 1,058,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $2,575,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.