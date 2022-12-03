Short Interest in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Expands By 27.6%

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 264,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,558. The company has a market capitalization of $568.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. CION Investment has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 124.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

