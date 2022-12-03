Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Increases By 27.3%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $29.46 during trading hours on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

