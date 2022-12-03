Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Increases By 27.3%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $29.46 during trading hours on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
