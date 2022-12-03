Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Grows By 28.0%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $4.97 during midday trading on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

See Also

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.