Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Grows By 28.0%

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $4.97 during midday trading on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

